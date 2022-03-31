Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $206.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,420. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

