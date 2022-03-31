Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.2 days.

MLLCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

