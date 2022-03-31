Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

