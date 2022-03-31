Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.