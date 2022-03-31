Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLUE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

