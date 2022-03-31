Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $83.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 846,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

