Morgan Stanley Trims LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price to €120.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$113.80 during trading on Monday. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile
