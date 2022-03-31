Morgan Stanley Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $66.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 618,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,372,953. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

