MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

The firm has a market cap of $943.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

