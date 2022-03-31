MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.95. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.
The firm has a market cap of $943.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
