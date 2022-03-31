Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 13.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares in the last quarter. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

