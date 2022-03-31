Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Releases Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40.

MOTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

