Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAE remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

