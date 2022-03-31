MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

MS&AD Insurance Group ( OTCMKTS:MSADY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

