Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $40.77. Approximately 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Get Muncy Bank Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal, and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.