Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 156,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $783.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 186.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.