Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

