Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,203,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,051. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
