Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,203,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,051. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.