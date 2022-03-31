Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Northland Securities

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NBRV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,051. The company has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

