Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 4%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 27,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 103,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$115.47 million and a P/E ratio of -30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$35,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,800.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

