NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $32.11

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $33.97. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 5,289 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,235 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

