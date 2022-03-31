NanoViricides (NNVC) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NanoViricides to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NanoViricides and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5926 20405 42808 847 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.24%. Given NanoViricides’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoViricides and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.78 NanoViricides Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.04

NanoViricides’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Summary

NanoViricides competitors beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NanoViricides (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

