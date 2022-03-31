National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. 3,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

