National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,105 ($14.47) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $76.85 on Thursday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

