Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 2,300 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NGS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

NGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

