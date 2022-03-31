NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.29).

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 182.40 ($2.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,108. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.56). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.42. The company has a market capitalization of £565.10 million and a PE ratio of 61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,201.73). Also, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,736.18).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

