nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

NCNO stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

