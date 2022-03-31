Nebulas Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 77,001,695 coins and its circulating supply is 61,489,893 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

