Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,349. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
