Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,349. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.