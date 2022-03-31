NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Shares of NMTC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,470. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 102.29% and a negative net margin of 6,490.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.