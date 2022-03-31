Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

NVRO opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

