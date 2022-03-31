New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Down 2%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 1,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.35.

New Commerce Split Fund Company Profile (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

