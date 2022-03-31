New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

