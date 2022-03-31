New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 408,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,373,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 97,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.