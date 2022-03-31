New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

