Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 143,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,535,866 shares.The stock last traded at $80.17 and had previously closed at $79.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

