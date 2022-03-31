Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.62. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

