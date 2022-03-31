NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) CEO Kristi Jones Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NEXI opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
