NEXT.coin (NEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.00836695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00207517 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020361 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

