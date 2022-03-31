NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $$279.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.12. NICE has a 12-month low of $279.50 and a 12-month high of $307.65.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NCSYF)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.