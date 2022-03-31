NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $$279.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.12. NICE has a 12-month low of $279.50 and a 12-month high of $307.65.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

