NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 432,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

