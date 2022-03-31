NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 347 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,393 shares of company stock worth $378,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

NYSE:LH opened at $269.00 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $248.95 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

