NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 376 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

