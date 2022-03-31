NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,720 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,292. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

