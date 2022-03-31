Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $229.79. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average is $243.09. Nordson has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

