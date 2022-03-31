Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $259.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

