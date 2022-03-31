Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 13,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 127.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

