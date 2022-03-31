NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

NLOK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 91,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,336. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

