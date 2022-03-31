Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NUVL opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuvalent by 7,277.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

