Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NUVL opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.
In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
