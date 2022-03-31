Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nuvei traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.60. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 451,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

