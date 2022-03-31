NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $141.48.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,283,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.